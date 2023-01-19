CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This is the perfect time of year to have a pot of hot soup on the stove.
Country chef Lee Ann Miller shared her recipe for hearty beef vegetable soup.
Hearty beef vegetable soup
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 pounds beef stew meat, cubes
- ½ cup runions breading or seasoned flour
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 additional Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup sweet onion, chopped fine
- 1-1/4 cup carrots, chopped
- ½ cup celery, chopped
- 1 cup fresh green beans, ends trimmed and cut in half
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ medium jalapeño, minced
- 32 oz. beef broth
- 28 oz. can tomato purée
- 1 cup frozen corn
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 2 Teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 Tablespoon beef or chicken soup base
- ½ teaspoon garlic salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
- 2 bay leaves
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon thyme
- 1 cup cooked tiny bow tie pasta
- ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped fine
- 2 Tablespoons chives, chopped
- 1 cup water, optional depending on the thickness preference
Instructions:
- Sprinkle beef with meat tenderizer & steak seasoning. Allow to marinate in seasoning at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
- Dredge meat in runions or seasoned flour.
- On medium/high heat, in a soup kettle, brown meat in 3 tablespoons of hot olive oil.
- Remove seared meat from souple kettle and set aside.
- Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to caramelized bits left in soup kettle and add onions and heat until soft.
- Add carrots, celery, green beans, garlic and jalapeño. Sauté about 3 minutes on medium heat. Add beef broth and tomato purée.
- Add corn & peas.
- Continue to gently stir soup on low/medium heat.
- Add all the seasonings & place stew meat back into the soup.
- Simmer 30 minutes.
- Add cooked pasta, parsley and chives.
- Allow to simmer an additional 10 minutes.
- Serve with a buttery cracker.