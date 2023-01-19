CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This is the perfect time of year to have a pot of hot soup on the stove.

Country chef Lee Ann Miller shared her recipe for hearty beef vegetable soup.

Hearty beef vegetable soup

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 pounds beef stew meat, cubes
  • ½ cup runions breading or seasoned flour
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 additional Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup sweet onion, chopped fine
  • 1-1/4 cup carrots, chopped
  • ½ cup celery, chopped
  • 1 cup fresh green beans, ends trimmed and cut in half
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ medium jalapeño, minced
  • 32 oz. beef broth
  • 28 oz. can tomato purée
  • 1 cup frozen corn
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 2 Teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 Tablespoon beef or chicken soup base
  • ½ teaspoon garlic salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
  • 2 bay leaves
  • ½ teaspoon oregano
  • ½ teaspoon thyme
  • 1 cup cooked tiny bow tie pasta
  • ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped fine
  • 2 Tablespoons chives, chopped
  • 1 cup water, optional depending on the thickness preference

Instructions:

  1. Sprinkle beef with meat tenderizer & steak seasoning. Allow to marinate in seasoning at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
  2. Dredge meat in runions or seasoned flour.
  3. On medium/high heat, in a soup kettle, brown meat in 3 tablespoons of hot olive oil.
  4. Remove seared meat from souple kettle and set aside.
  5. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to caramelized bits left in soup kettle and add onions and heat until soft.
  6. Add carrots, celery, green beans, garlic and jalapeño. Sauté about 3 minutes on medium heat. Add beef broth and tomato purée.
  7. Add corn & peas.
  8. Continue to gently stir soup on low/medium heat.
  9. Add all the seasonings & place stew meat back into the soup.
  10. Simmer 30 minutes.
  11. Add cooked pasta, parsley and chives.
  12. Allow to simmer an additional 10 minutes.
  13. Serve with a buttery cracker.