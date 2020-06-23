Fox Recipe Box: Grilled Peaches with Vanilla Whipped Cream

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Grilling is a very popular way to cook dinner this time of year, but what about dessert? Chef Eric Wells of Skye LaRae’s Culinary Services loves to use a grill to create a delicious sweet treat and he shares his recipe for Grilled Peaches with Vanilla Whipped Cream with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel.

Chef Wells has been very busy during the COVID-19 pandemic with his home culinary visits. He specializes in creating an intimate gourmet dinner for two. His visits include everything from designer china, to candles and fresh flowers to the full gourmet meal and cleanup. Sky LaRaes Culinary Services has over a dozen gourmet ‘meals for two’ menus to choose from and you can learn more about the gourmet meal service by clicking here.

Grilled Peaches with Vanilla Whipped Cream

Whipped Cream:

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

¼ cup granulated sugar

Peaches:

2 ripe peaches, halved and pit removed

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

Chocolate fudge

Caramel

1 cup walnuts, chopped

Make whipped cream by combining heavy cream, vanilla extract and ¼ cup sugar in a bowl. Using a hand mixer, blend cream until stiff peaks appear. Set aside.

Heat gas grill on high. Brush grill grates with paper towel soaked with vegetable oil. Place halved peaches on grill, cut side down. Grill peaches until cooked through, about 2 minutes.

Meanwhile combine cinnamon and 2 teaspoons sugar. Place grilled peaches cut side up, on a serving platter and season with cinnamon sugar. Top peaches with whipped cream. Drizzle peaches with chocolate and caramel and top with walnuts.