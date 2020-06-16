Fox Recipe Box: Grilled Flank Steak with Salsa Verde

Grilled Flank Steak Stuffed Corn Tortilla
Serves 8
Steak Marinade:
2 limes, juiced
4 cloves garlic, crushed
½ cup orange juice
1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup olive oil
1 jalapeno, minced
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 (2 pound) flank steak
16 corn tortillas
Place olive oil, balsamic, lime, orange juice, garlic, cilantro, and steak in a shallow baking dish. Allow meat to marinate for 2 to 3 hours in the refrigerator.
Heat the (indoor or outdoor) grill. Remove meat from marinade and pat dry with a paper towel. Discard marinade juices.
Sprinkle with salt and pepper on both sides and grill meat until the middle inside of the beef is an internal temperature of 145°F. Remove from heat, cover with aluminum foil, and allow the steak to rest for 10 minutes to redistribute the juices within.
Salsa Verde:
12 oz. roasted tomatillos, chopped
½ roasted red onion, small diced
1 roasted small jalapeño, pith and seeds removed, small dice
1 teaspoon honey
½ teaspoon salt
3 Tablespoons cilantro, minced
Toss ingredients together for chunky style or to skip the chopping, place all ingredients in a food processor and blend to a smooth sauce if preferred.