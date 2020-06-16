Fox Recipe Box: Grilled Flank Steak with Salsa Verde

Grilled Flank Steak Stuffed Corn Tortilla

Serves 8

Steak Marinade:

2 limes, juiced

4 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup orange juice

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup olive oil

1 jalapeno, minced

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 (2 pound) flank steak

16 corn tortillas

Place olive oil, balsamic, lime, orange juice, garlic, cilantro, and steak in a shallow baking dish. Allow meat to marinate for 2 to 3 hours in the refrigerator.

Heat the (indoor or outdoor) grill. Remove meat from marinade and pat dry with a paper towel. Discard marinade juices.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper on both sides and grill meat until the middle inside of the beef is an internal temperature of 145°F. Remove from heat, cover with aluminum foil, and allow the steak to rest for 10 minutes to redistribute the juices within.

Salsa Verde:

12 oz. roasted tomatillos, chopped

½ roasted red onion, small diced

1 roasted small jalapeño, pith and seeds removed, small dice

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon salt

3 Tablespoons cilantro, minced

Toss ingredients together for chunky style or to skip the chopping, place all ingredients in a food processor and blend to a smooth sauce if preferred.