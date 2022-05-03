CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This delicious pasta recipe was created by chef Jenn Thomas and is perfect for the Spring and Summer season. The recipe combines orzo pasta, asparagus and a simple homemade Green Goddess dressing. Jenn is a highly sought after food stylist who travels all over the country with her work. She says ‘food is my first language’ and she invites you to follow her food blog on Instagram @Jenncancook

GREEN GODDESS ORZO PASTA

Serves 6-8

1 box orzo pasta

1 bunch/bundle asparagus, sliced in ovals

1 shallot or white onion sliced into rounds

3 English cucumber, seeds removed but saved for dressing

½ cup olive oil

Juice of two lemons

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

2 Tablespoons honey

2 cups fresh spinach

1 cup basil

1 cup parsley

1 cup cashews



Method: Cook orzo in salted boiling water until al dente. Strain the pasta and spread out in a shallow dish. Drizzle olive oil, coating all pasta so it doesn’t stick together. Set aside and let cool.

In a blender add shallot, lemon juice, olive oil, cucumber seeds, rice wine vinegar, honey, spinach, basil, parsley, cashews. Blend until smooth. Season. Taste. Adjust seasoning.

When the pasta is cooled, place in a large mixing bowl along with diced cucumber, oval cut asparagus and dressing. Toss. Serve chilled.