CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Looking for different recipes that use fresh picked produce from your garden? This flatbread recipe is so easy to make and uses corn, zucchini and tomatoes, but you can always tweak it to reflect what is growing in your garden.

Meghan Sedivy is a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and she showed Fox 8’s Todd Meany how easy it is to create a healthy fresh flatbread. Click here to get the full recipe.