Fox Recipe Box: Fruit Pizza

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a great dessert for summer entertaining! According to country chef Lee Ann Miller the layers in this recipe of crisp cookie, fluffy cream cheese and fresh fruit combine to create a beautiful and delicious dish. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.
Fruit Pizza
Crust:
½ cup butter, softened
½ cup brown sugar, packed
1 egg
1-1/4 cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon vanilla
Cream Filling:
1 (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened
¼ cup powdered sugar, sifted
½ teaspoon vanilla
1 cup Cool Whip
Fresh fruit
2 cups sliced strawberries
1 cup blueberries
1 sliced banana
red raspberries for garnish
For crust: Cream together butter and brown sugar. Add egg & vanilla, mix well. Add flour and baking soda to make a sticky cookie-like dough. Roll out dough on parchment paper with wax paper on top to avoid dough sticking to the rolling pin. Bake on a 14” inch round pizza pan at 350 degrees for 14 minutes. Cool crust completely.
For cream filling: Whip cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar & vanilla and mix well. Stir in Cool Whip and spread on cooled crust. Keep filling ½ inch from edge of crust.
Slice strawberries & bananas. Add blueberries. Spoon ½ to ¾ cup pineapple filling over fruit. (I like to thin down the pineapple filling with 1 T. hot water). Gently place fruit over cream filling and chill.
*Tip- cut cookie crust in pie shaped pieces before topping with cream filling & fruit.