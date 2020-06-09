Fox Recipe Box: Fruit Pizza

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a great dessert for summer entertaining! According to country chef Lee Ann Miller the layers in this recipe of crisp cookie, fluffy cream cheese and fresh fruit combine to create a beautiful and delicious dish. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Fruit Pizza

Crust:

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup brown sugar, packed

1 egg

1-1/4 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon vanilla

Cream Filling:

1 (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened

¼ cup powdered sugar, sifted

½ teaspoon vanilla

1 cup Cool Whip

Fresh fruit

2 cups sliced strawberries

1 cup blueberries

1 sliced banana

red raspberries for garnish

For crust: Cream together butter and brown sugar. Add egg & vanilla, mix well. Add flour and baking soda to make a sticky cookie-like dough. Roll out dough on parchment paper with wax paper on top to avoid dough sticking to the rolling pin. Bake on a 14” inch round pizza pan at 350 degrees for 14 minutes. Cool crust completely.

For cream filling: Whip cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar & vanilla and mix well. Stir in Cool Whip and spread on cooled crust. Keep filling ½ inch from edge of crust.

Slice strawberries & bananas. Add blueberries. Spoon ½ to ¾ cup pineapple filling over fruit. (I like to thin down the pineapple filling with 1 T. hot water). Gently place fruit over cream filling and chill.

*Tip- cut cookie crust in pie shaped pieces before topping with cream filling & fruit.