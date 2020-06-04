Fox Recipe Box: Cucumber Quinoa Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s healthy, refreshing and easy to make! Vegan Vicki is the chef and owner of Urban Sweetness and she shared her recipe for Cucumber Quinoa Salad with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel.

CUCUMBER QUINOA SALAD

1 English Cucumber

2 cups chilled Cooked Quinoa

3/4 cup Onion (red, yellow or white…I prefer red onion for this recipe)

1/2 cup Vegan Feta Cheese

2 tablespoons Cilantro

CITRUS VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Half fresh lemon or lime squeezed

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

Toss chilled quinoa, cucumber, onion, feta cheese, and cilantro into mixing bowl, until combined. Add Citrus Vinaigrette dressing on top, mix together until salad is well coated and enjoy.

Juice lemon or lime. Whisk all ingredients together in bowl or add all ingredients to a mason jar and shake.