CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies is a great recipe idea for the Easter season. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer learns how to make this delicious sweet treat from Chef Maureen Leonard, Assistant Professor at Tri-C’s Hospitality Management Center. To learn more about Tri-C’s Hospitality Management program click here. Make sure to scroll down to the bottom of Chef Maureen’s recipe for her easy hack.

Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies

½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

½ cup dark brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 cups all-purpose flour or pastry flour

½ teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

zest of one orange

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1 ½ cups grated carrots (grate your own carrots!!!!~ packaged shredded carrots do not taste good and they are too dry)

½ cup chopped walnuts

Cream Cheese Frosting

4 ounces cream cheese

4 ounces unsalted butter, room temperature

2 cups confectioner’s sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

joice from ½ an orange

Instructions

Carrot Cake Cookies

Preheat oven to 325-350 degrees Fahrenheight and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugars. Add eggs and vanilla extract. Beat for a full 3 minutes, mixture will look fluffy.

Add orange zest and mix for 30 seconds.

In a separate bowl, sift together the dry ingredients flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.

Gradually stir dry ingredients into butter mixture until just combined. Add grated carrots and walnuts to dough and stir until evenly incorporated

Chill mixture for 15 minutes

Using a small cookie scoop (or a heaping tablespoon), spoon cookie dough 2 inches apart onto prepared baking sheet. Recipe should make 30 individual cookies total.

Bake for 9-10 minutes, or until lightly browned around edges. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cream Cheese Frosting

In a large bowl, cream together the cream cheese and butter until combined. Add vanilla and powdered sugar, mixing slowly to combine. Once incorporated, beat on high speed for 2 to 3 minutes, until light and fluffy.

Pipe or spread frosting onto half of the cookies, then top with remaining cookies to make sandwiches.

The whoopie pies can be frozen after fully made

HACK — You can use a Spice Cake box mix, 1 stick of butter, 3 eggs and 1shredded carrot for the Carrot Cake batter. Bake for 10 minutes.