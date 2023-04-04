CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies is a great recipe idea for the Easter season. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer learns how to make this delicious sweet treat from Chef Maureen Leonard, Assistant Professor at Tri-C’s Hospitality Management Center. To learn more about Tri-C’s Hospitality Management program click here. Make sure to scroll down to the bottom of Chef Maureen’s recipe for her easy hack.
Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies
- ½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature
- ½ cup dark brown sugar
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 cups all-purpose flour or pastry flour
- ½ teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- zest of one orange
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 ½ cups grated carrots (grate your own carrots!!!!~ packaged shredded carrots do not taste good and they are too dry)
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
Cream Cheese Frosting
- 4 ounces cream cheese
- 4 ounces unsalted butter, room temperature
- 2 cups confectioner’s sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- joice from ½ an orange
Instructions
Carrot Cake Cookies
- Preheat oven to 325-350 degrees Fahrenheight and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugars. Add eggs and vanilla extract. Beat for a full 3 minutes, mixture will look fluffy.
- Add orange zest and mix for 30 seconds.
- In a separate bowl, sift together the dry ingredients flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.
- Gradually stir dry ingredients into butter mixture until just combined. Add grated carrots and walnuts to dough and stir until evenly incorporated
- Chill mixture for 15 minutes
- Using a small cookie scoop (or a heaping tablespoon), spoon cookie dough 2 inches apart onto prepared baking sheet. Recipe should make 30 individual cookies total.
- Bake for 9-10 minutes, or until lightly browned around edges. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
Cream Cheese Frosting
- In a large bowl, cream together the cream cheese and butter until combined. Add vanilla and powdered sugar, mixing slowly to combine. Once incorporated, beat on high speed for 2 to 3 minutes, until light and fluffy.
- Pipe or spread frosting onto half of the cookies, then top with remaining cookies to make sandwiches.
- The whoopie pies can be frozen after fully made
HACK — You can use a Spice Cake box mix, 1 stick of butter, 3 eggs and 1shredded carrot for the Carrot Cake batter. Bake for 10 minutes.