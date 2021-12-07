FOX Recipe Box: Blueberry French Toast Casserole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Looking for a delicious and easy breakfast casserole? You’ve come to the right place.

Kathryn Neidus, executive chef at The Rustic Grill at Stonewater, stopped by the FOX 8 Kitchen to share one of her favorite breakfast casseroles that she says is perfect for the holidays. The recipe for her blueberry French toast casserole is below.

For more information on The Rustic Grill, click here.

Blueberry French Toast Casserole

Ingredients:

1 loaf brioche bread ( challah, sourdough, white is also fine) diced into chunks and dried out

12 eggs

1.5 cups heavy cream

¾ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 cup fresh blueberries

12 oz cubed cream cheese

Blueberry compote:

1.5 cups frozen blueberries

2/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 tbl water

Directions:

*Best if casserole is prepared day before serving

Blueberry compote

In a small saucepan add all of your ingredients for the blueberry compote. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, let cool ( can make a few days in advance.)

Grease a 9×15 baking pan

Add your dried bread in your pan. In a mixing bowl whisk together your eggs, cream, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Pour mixture overtop your bread. Gently press your bread into your batter so it starts soaking up. Divide your chunks of cream cheese throughout the casserole. Drizzle your blueberry compote evenly throughout the casserole. Cover casserole and let sit overnight.

Preheat oven to 350. Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover casserole and sprinkle your fresh blueberries overtop and bake for an additional 20 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes and serve with your favorite pancake syrup!