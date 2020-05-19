1  of  4
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: May 19, 2020 Dick Goddard’s daughter gives update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Fox Recipe Box: Amish Haystacks

Morning Show
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This recipe is a staple in Amish country and a perfect meal for any size crowd because you can vary the ingredients. Country chef Lee Ann Miller is a huge fan of this recipe and says the key is ‘layering’ the ingredients. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

HAYSTACKS

Layer in order listed:

Crushed Ritz crackers

A mixture of iceberg lettuce & leaf lettuce, shredded

Pasta or Rice, cooked & served warm

2lbs. hamburger (made with typical taco seasoning recipe or 2lbs of fried, drained burger with 3 cups of Ragu spaghetti sauce)

1 can black beans or kidney beans, drained & heated

Grape tomatoes, cut in half & seasoned with garlic salt & a drizzle of olive oil

Shredded cheese (Cheddar or Colby)

Eggs, hard boiled & chopped

Smashed Doritos

Drizzle of heated salsa con queso (or any cheese type sauce/dip) or a can of cheddar cheese soup diluted with a 1/2 can of milk

Dollop of sour cream & salsa on top.

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News