Fox Recipe Box: Amish Haystacks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This recipe is a staple in Amish country and a perfect meal for any size crowd because you can vary the ingredients. Country chef Lee Ann Miller is a huge fan of this recipe and says the key is ‘layering’ the ingredients. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.
HAYSTACKS
Layer in order listed:
Crushed Ritz crackers
A mixture of iceberg lettuce & leaf lettuce, shredded
Pasta or Rice, cooked & served warm
2lbs. hamburger (made with typical taco seasoning recipe or 2lbs of fried, drained burger with 3 cups of Ragu spaghetti sauce)
1 can black beans or kidney beans, drained & heated
Grape tomatoes, cut in half & seasoned with garlic salt & a drizzle of olive oil
Shredded cheese (Cheddar or Colby)
Eggs, hard boiled & chopped
Smashed Doritos
Drizzle of heated salsa con queso (or any cheese type sauce/dip) or a can of cheddar cheese soup diluted with a 1/2 can of milk
Dollop of sour cream & salsa on top.