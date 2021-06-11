FOX 8’s Adrienne DiPiazza welcomes baby boy

Morning Show

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 family grew by one this week.

Our own Adrienne DiPiazza welcomed her first child with her husband Matt.

Sebastian Francis was born at 9:28 am on June 5.

He was 5lbs 14oz.

The family is happy and healthy.

