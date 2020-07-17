Fox 8 welcomes new 7 p.m. co-anchor Joe Toohey

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8 News has added another member to its family.

Anchor Joe Toohey will anchor Fox 8 News at 7 p.m. alongside Elizabeth Noreika starting Monday.

He comes to Cleveland from Fox 5 in New York. There, he was an anchor and political reporter.

He also worked as a producer for NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Here in Cleveland, he has a lot of family roots and life achievements.

Joe and Kirstyn Toohey’s daughter, Hayes Marie

Joe and Kirstyn Toohey

Joe Toohey covering the RNC

Toohey is a John Carroll University graduate with a degree in communications. There, he earned the Tim Russert Fellowship.

He became a dad for the first time when his wife, Kirstyn, gave birth to their daughter, Hayes Marie, just a few weeks ago.

His sister, Jen Toohey, is a popular morning show radio host on Star 102 here in Cleveland.

Welcome, Joe!

