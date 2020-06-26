Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Carlos Jones

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Carlos Jones is considered a local legend on the Cleveland music scene. He’s passionate about spreading a positive message with his high energy original reggae music. Carlos is planning on releasing a new single in August and a new album in September. He has a couple of very unique shows happening this weekend in a safe distancing fashion. Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band will be performing in the parking lot of the Katz Diner on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Both shows are sold out but will be live streamed at: www.facebook.com/grogshop; www.facebook.com/carlosjonesplus; www.youtube.com.com/c/CarlosJonesThePlusBandOfficial

