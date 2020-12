AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Akron Symphony Orchestra has been unable to perform like the usually would.

But they have been putting on free shows in smaller groups throughout the Akron area at places like Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, The Akron-Summit County Public Library and the Akron Zoo.

Three members of the orchestra performed Christmas songs on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

