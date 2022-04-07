(WJW) – Have you ever tried a Dutch Baby Pancake?
A Dutch Baby is a delicious, puffed pancake — something between a popover and a crepe.
Gluten-free Dutch Baby Pancakes
Ingredients
- 4 Fresh Thyme large eggs
- 1 cup Fresh Thyme 2% reduced-fat milk
- 3/4 cup. gluten-free all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme organic honey
- 1 tsp. Fresh Thyme organic vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt
- Fresh Thyme coconut oil cooking spray
- *Additional ingredients for desired toppings located in Directions.
Directions
- Prepare ingredients for desired topping (see instructions below); set aside.
- Place a pan with eight or twelve (2¾ to 3 inch) muffin cups in cold oven.* Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Meanwhile, in a blender, combine eggs, milk, flour, honey, vanilla, and salt. Cover and blend until well combined, stopping if needed to scrape down sides of blender container.
- Remove preheated muffin cups from oven. Spray bottoms and sides of cups with cooking spray; carefully wipe out excess oil from cups. Spoon 3 Tbsp. batter into each hot cup.
- Bake for 14 to 17 minutes or until puffed and lightly golden. Cool 1 minute in muffin cups. Use a knife to loosen sides pancakes from muffin cups; remove from cups. Add desired topping and serve.
- *Notes: To bake remaining batter, remove pancakes from pan. Heat pan in oven for 15 minutes. Spray with cooking spray, fill with batter, and bake as directed above.
- To store leftover Dutch baby pancakes, place unfilled pancakes in a resealable plastic freezer bag. Freeze for up to 3 months. Reheat pancakes in a shallow baking pan at 400°F for 10 to 12 minutes or until warm.
- Mixed Berry Compote: In a small bowl, combine 1½ cups of plain Greek yogurt, 1¼ tsp. orange zest, and ¼ tsp. refrigerated ginger paste. Spoon about 1½ Tbsp. yogurt mixture into each Dutch baby pancake cup. Top with a few mixed berries (such as raspberries, blackberries and quartered strawberries.) Garnish with fresh mint, if desired.
- Peaches ’n’ Cream: In a small nonstick skillet, melt 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme salted butter and 1 Tbsp. coconut sugar. Add ½ (10 oz.) pkg. Fresh Thyme frozen peach slices. Reduce heat; cook on low just until peaches thaw, stirring occasionally. Slightly cut up peaches, if desired. Serve warm in Dutch baby pancake cups. Garnish with coconut milk non-dairy whipped topping and Fresh Thyme ground cinnamon.
- Chocolate-Hazelnut and Banana: In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave 2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme chocolate-hazelnut spread on HIGH for 30 to 60 seconds or just until melted, stirring halfway through. Peel and slice 2 bananas. Divided banana slices among Dutch baby pancake cups. Drizzle with melted chocolate-hazelnut spread. Garnish with toasted coconut, if desired.