FOX 8 Recipe Box: Chef Rocco's Spicy Corn Dip

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Chef Rocco Whalen is sharing a fun and simple addition to any summer table with FOX 8.

Chef Rocco’s Spicy Corn Dip

Ingredients:

2 ears of 1 bag of frozen corn

1/2 stick of cream cheese

1 16 oz container of queso

1 roasted poblano pepper

1/2 cup crumbled Cotija cheese

1/2 bunch of cilantro  (no stems or seeds)

Directions:

Saute corn in a pan.

Add the remaining ingredients. stir and simmer together for 6 minutes.

Serve with corn chips or celery sticks.

