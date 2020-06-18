FOX 8 Recipe Box: Chef Rocco’s Spicy Corn Dip

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Chef Rocco Whalen is sharing a fun and simple addition to any summer table with FOX 8.
Chef Rocco’s Spicy Corn Dip
Ingredients:
2 ears of 1 bag of frozen corn
1/2 stick of cream cheese
1 16 oz container of queso
1 roasted poblano pepper
1/2 cup crumbled Cotija cheese
1/2 bunch of cilantro (no stems or seeds)
Directions:
Saute corn in a pan.
Add the remaining ingredients. stir and simmer together for 6 minutes.
Serve with corn chips or celery sticks.
