CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The sounds of spring filled the FOX 8 studios Monday morning as the University of Akron Steel Drum Band made a visit.

All of the drummers are percussion majors at the University of Akron.

Founded in 1980, the band is one of the nation’s oldest collegiate panorama-style ensembles.

The band has performed locally and across the United States.

Their recording titled “Live from E.J. Thomas Hall” was nominated for a Grammy award.

You can see them perform at their spring concert on Sat., April 22 at 8 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Hall.

For more information on the band, click here.