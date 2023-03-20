CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The sounds of spring filled the FOX 8 studios Monday morning as the University of Akron Steel Drum Band made a visit.
All of the drummers are percussion majors at the University of Akron.
Founded in 1980, the band is one of the nation’s oldest collegiate panorama-style ensembles.
The band has performed locally and across the United States.
Their recording titled “Live from E.J. Thomas Hall” was nominated for a Grammy award.
You can see them perform at their spring concert on Sat., April 22 at 8 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Hall.
