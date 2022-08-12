CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — One of Northeast Ohio’s most sought-after bands proved why they are so popular during their performances on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

The Discovery Band has shared the stage with musical legends including Little Richard, The Temptations and KC & The Sunshine Band.

They’ll be performing Saturday, Aug. 20th at St. John Lutheran Church on Mayfield Rd. as part of Rock The Block in South Euclid. The two-day festival features live music, food and fun.

You’ll find more information on the band here and on Rock The Block here.