CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — We welcomed local The Pretenders tribute band Talk of the Town back to the FOX 8 studios on Friday.

They are one of three bands performing in Sunday’s Tommy Amato Rock Relief at Slim & Chubby’s in Strongsville.

The annual benefit concert was started by Tommy Amato after local musicians raised money for him during his bout with cancer 19 years ago. He recovered and pays it forward by helping other local musicians battling health issues. This year’s benefactor is local DJ Lisa Dillon-Amato (no relation to Tommy). She is fighting breast cancer.

For more information on Talk of the Town, click here.