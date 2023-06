CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Opus 216 has made many appearances on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

But their appearance on Friday was their first playing songs from their debut album, “Along the Way.”

It features a mix of string jazz, Irish fiddle, original, classical and popular music.

Members of the group have performed around the world with artists such as John Legend, Michael Buble, Brian Wilson, Andrea Bocelli, Emmylou Harris and more.

For more information on their new album, click here.