CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Lauren Mascitti is originally from Louisville. But the Stark County-native now calls Nashville home.

She is back in town for a Benefit Concert for First Responders. It’s Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Centennial Plaza in Canton. Admission is free, but donations will be gladly accepted.

Lauren performed songs from her acclaimed album ‘God Made A Woman‘ on FOX 8 News in the Morning Friday. The New York Times put Lauren’s album on its ‘Best Albums of 2020‘ list.

You can learn more about Lauren by clicking here.