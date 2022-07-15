CLEVELAND, Ohio (Margaret Daykin) — Funkology is a popular Cleveland-based cover band that aims to take audiences ‘on a musical journey’. The band has been entertaining crowds since 2007 and performs a wide variety of music including Motown, Country, Disco and Classic Rock. Funkology has performed on Fox 8 News in the Morning many times over the years and we always enjoy when the band visits. To see the band’s full schedule click here.
