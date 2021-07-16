FOX 8 Jukebox: Disco Inferno

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Live music is back on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

We were so excited to welcome popular cover band Disco Inferno back to the studio Friday morning.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been about 16 months since a band performed live in our studio.

You have plenty of opportunities to see Disco Inferno for yourself. They will be performing tonight at Hillcrest Orchards Rock The Farm in Amherst. On Sunday, they’ll play the Immaculate Conception Festival in Willoughby. Next Sunday, they’ll be at Shooters in Cleveland.

For more information on Disco Inferno, click here.