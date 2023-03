CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you close your eyes, you’ll think you are listening to the “Man in Black.”

Church of Cash is a Minneapolis-based Johnny Cash tribute band that performed on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Tuesday.

The band says its known for “capturing the mystique and resonance of Johnny Cash on stage.”

They are on a U.S. tour and will perform at the Music Box Supper Club in Cleveland on Weds., March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the show, click here.