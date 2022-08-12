CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When Craig Hassall relocates to Cleveland at the beginning of next year, he’ll have quite a ways to travel — about 3,733 miles.

The man named as incoming president and CEO at Playhouse Square will be moving here from London.

On Friday morning, he joined FOX 8 News in the Morning anchor Stefani Schaefer via Zoom from London.

Hassall is currently the CEO of Europe’s leading venue, Royal Albert Hall.

In his first Cleveland interview, Hassall said he is excited about leading Playhouse Square.

He is expected to start in early 2023.

He will replace Gina Vernaci. She announced her retirement back in November of 2021.