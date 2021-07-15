Festival formerly known as LaureLive returns with new name, new location

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Live music is back in Northeast Ohio.

On July 24 and July 25, Wonderstruck in Cleveland will bring 28 musicians and bands to Lakeland Community College in Kirtland. Performers for the weekend include: Portugal. The Man, Walk The Moon, AJR and Third Eye Blind.

The festival — which used to be known as LaureLive — outgrew it’s location outside the Laurel School.

Denny Young, president of The Elevation Group, appeared on FOX 8 News in the Morning to talk about the festival. You can hear the interview in the above video player.

For tickets and more information, click here.