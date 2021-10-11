Emmy-nominated, local pianist hoping to get ‘Back to Berklee’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — He’s done more in his 21 years that most of us. Emmy-nominated. Received an award from President Obama. Accepted into the Jazz Program at the University of Akron at age 15.

But what Kofi Boakye, 21, wants to do now is go “Back to Berklee.”

The Akron-born pianist will headline a fundraiser this weekend so he can continue his musical education.

Boakye will perform at Edgar’s Restaurant in Akron on Fri., Oct. 15 at 8pm. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door. The concert and fundraiser will also be a celebration for Boakye’s 22nd birthday. For more information, click here.