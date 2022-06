AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Like so many things in 2020 and 2021, the annual Duck Tape Festival had to be cancelled due to COVID.

But it’s returning to Avon this year at Mercy Health Stadium.

It’s fitting since the theme of the three day festival is “Knock it out of the park.”

The event will feature inflatables, axe throwing, a Disney character meet and greet, pony rides and of course, lots of Duck Tape.

For more information on the 17th Annual Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival, click here.