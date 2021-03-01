Dr. Oz breaks down the new single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the FDA and shipments are heading out across the United States.

Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine were shipped Sunday night, and will begin to be delivered to states for injections starting on Tuesday.

The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately.

J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded.

Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans.

How does this new vaccine stack up against the other vaccines currently in use?

Dr. Mehmet Oz breaks it all down to the Fox 8 Morning Show anchor team in the video above.