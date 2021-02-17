AJ’s winter bird feeding tips & why you should clean your feeder

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — February is the heart of winter here in Northeast Ohio and it’s also National Bird Feeding month. AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, says now is the time that birds will benefit from some extra support with feeders, houses and water. Did you also know that you should clean your bird feeder every couple of weeks? Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer learned some great tips from AJ that will help keep your backyard birds healthy and happy.

The Petitti Garden Center team compiled some important tips to share with Fox 8.

Keep feeders full with high-fat, high-energy foods like Suet Cakes and Black Oil Sunflower Seed, both of which boosts birds’ ability to survive the cold.

Offer water using a bird bath and apply an electric Bird Bath De-Icer when outdoor temperatures are below freezing.

If you prefer to avoid seed hulls piling up on the ground around your feeders, choose pre-shelled Peanut Pieces or Sunflower Chips.

Cater to the increased migration of finch species this winter by offering Thistle (Nyjer) Seed, which is the preferred food of all species of finch.

If squirrels are running off with your seed, select feeders that are labeled ‘squirrel-resistant’. You can also mix Flaming Squirrel™ Seed Sauce in with any type of seed – birds don’t mind but it repels squirrels.

Remember to clean your feeders occasionally!

Learn how to make your garden “for the birds” by providing food, water, and shelter.