Summer rains taking a toll on your lawn? AJ Petitti spells out what to do

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Summer of 2021 will long be remembered as one of the wettest summers in decades. AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, says the rain, high humidity and heat have taken a toll on lawns in Northeast Ohio. Fox 8’s Scott Sabol caught up with AJ and learned what we can do to repair some of the lawn issues we are seeing. AJ suggests the following:

For lawn weeds like ground ivy, clover, and more that are thriving, apply a weed killer like Bonide® Weed Beater Ultra (concentrate formula using a hose-end sprayer) on a dry day every 7-10 days until the issue is under control or resolved.

For lawn disease like brown patch, red thread, and more, apply Scotts® DiseaseEx™ to combat fungal issues that are developing due to the persistent combination of rain, heat, and humidity.