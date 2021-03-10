Spring cleanup: AJ Petitti explains where we should start in our yard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Are you unsure where to start in your yard to get your grass and beds in shape for summer? AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, shares his Spring Checklist with us. The Petitti team also summed up AJ’s ‘to do’ list in an easy step by step format:
- Lawn Care –
- Rake up any leaves, winter debris, and generally fluff the grass up to get oxygen flowing.
- Patch any bare spots or overseed thin areas (hold off of major lawn re-seeding projects until April).
- Apply Scotts® Step® 1 Lawn Fertilizer late March/early April, right around Easter. If planning to seed this season, make sure to choose Step® 1 for Seeding (because the regular formula suppresses all seed from undesirable crabgrass to desirable grass seed).
- Perennials & Grasses – Trim down now before active green growth kicks in.
- Shrubs – Many trees and shrubs are good to prune right now while still dormant, but don’t heavily prune any of your spring-blooming trees & shrubs right now, unless you’re okay with sacrificing those flowers this spring. Spring bloomers are okay to prune after they’ve finished blooming.
- Garden Beds – Sprinkle Preen® now to prevent weed seeds from germinating and sprouting. You can also mulch now for a layer of weed suppression.
- Fertilizing – Feed evergreens now with Espoma® Holly-tone® and Iron-tone® so nutrients are available as they wake up this month and begin to push new growth.
- Outdoor Pottery – For any pots left outside over the winter with soil in them, empty the soil out now and replace it with fresh potting soil so you can avoid any pests or fungal diseases that may have developed or wintered over.
- Soil Tests – If concerned about the acidity level of your soil or the balance of nutrients, a variety of home soil test kits are available and easy to use.
- Seed Starting – It’s okay to starts seeds indoors now for vegetables and herbs. Keep them by a sunny window or under a grow light. Cold crops can be planted outdoors late March/early April, whereas heat-loving plants like basil, tomatoes, and peppers should not be planted outdoors until mid/late May.