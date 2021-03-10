Spring cleanup: AJ Petitti explains where we should start in our yard

AVON, Ohio (WJW) -- February is the heart of winter here in Northeast Ohio and it's also National Bird Feeding month. AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, says now is the time that birds will benefit from some extra support with feeders, houses and water. Did you also know that you should clean your bird feeder every couple of weeks? Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer learned some great tips from AJ that will help keep your backyard birds healthy and happy.

The Petitti Garden Center team compiled some important tips to share with Fox 8.