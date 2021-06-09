Shady Yard? No problem – AJ Petitti’s got you covered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you have a lot of shade in your yard and aren’t sure what to plant, AJ Petitti has some suggestions. Fox 8’s Scott Sabol caught up with AJ in the Fox 8 Garden and after a quick garden update, learned more about the many options that grow well in shade. AJ’s picks for shady gardens: Annual Flowers like Impatiens, New Guinea Impatiens, SunPatiens®, and Begonias. Flowering Shrubs like Oakleaf Hydrangea and Doublefile Viburnum. Perennials like Hostas, Astilbe, Brunnera, and Coral Bells. Click here to learn more about Petitti Garden Centers.