Poinsettias, Christmas Cactus and more — AJ’s Holiday plant picks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — While poinsettias may be many people’s favorite holiday plant, AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, says there are many other beautiful plants that can brighten your home this Christmas season. AJ shared some of his top picks with the anchor team from Fox 8 News in the Morning. AJ shares his pointers for keeping poinsettia plants beautiful below.
AJ’s Poinsettia Pointers
- This classic holiday houseplant offers a ton of vibrant color, especially when used en masse for interior decorating.
- Traditional red, white, and pink varieties are available every year, but look for new & unique hybridized varieties for a modern spin, as well.
- Poinsettias are commonly thought to be toxic if ingested by pets, but the ASPCA suggests these plants may cause gastrointestinal irritation but will not likely be lethal.
- Poinsettias, and generally all houseplants, need less water during the winter months, so using a moisture meter to help inform watering habits is always a good practice.
- Poinsettias are tropical plants, and so exposure to cold temperatures and cold drafts will cause leaf drop. Providing room temperatures 60-75° F is best.
- You can keep poinsettias year-round as a houseplant but it does take a little commitment and a strict regimen to get them to re-bloom next year.