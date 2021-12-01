Poinsettias, Christmas Cactus and more — AJ’s Holiday plant picks

(The Hill) - Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows reportedly reveals in a new book that former President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus three days before his first debate against then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In "The Chief’s Chief," Meadows writes that although Trump was aware that in order to participate in the debate, each candidate had to “to test negative for the virus within seventy two hours of the start time … Nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there," The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book, reported.