CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The success of a summer garden starts in the spring with proper soil preparation. Fox 8’s Scott Sabol learned more about what the soil needs from Petitti Garden Center‘s Ken Zawicki. Petitti’s recommends you start your garden by loosening the soil and adding nutrients to the soil since they can become depleted from year to year. Recommendations –

Use pre-composted organic materials

Add lime, which balances pH and sweetens our acidic soil

Incorporate Garden-tone®, which is a slow-release, organic fertilizer geared for vegetable & herb gardens

Make sure your garden is positioned to receive full sun.

Add a layer of weed barrier after amending the soil.

Plant cold crops now, but wait until May 15 or later (once the danger of frost has passed) to install heat-loving veggies & herbs like tomatoes, peppers, basil, and the like.