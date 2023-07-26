CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Japanese Beetles can wreak havoc on a backyard and also leave a problem for next year as well. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer talks with AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, about the problem and what you can do to get rid of the pests. Click here to get Petitti’s guide for dealing with Japanese Beetles.
Japanese Beetles attacking your yard? AJ’s got tips for tackling the pests
by: Stefani Schaefer
Posted:
Updated:
Latest Videos
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now