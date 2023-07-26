CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Japanese Beetles can wreak havoc on a backyard and also leave a problem for next year as well. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer talks with AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, about the problem and what you can do to get rid of the pests. Click here to get Petitti’s guide for dealing with Japanese Beetles.

