CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Today is the day! The weather is cooperating and it is time to plant the Fox 8 Petitti Garden. Avid gardener Scott Sabol couldn’t be more excited as he and AJ actually call this day their ‘favorite day of the year’. So, what do you need to keep in mind before you put those seeds in the ground? AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Center spells it out. After watching the video be sure to check out the additional tips from the Petitti Garden Center team listed below.

After preparing the soil a couple weeks ago, adding a layer of weed barrier, and giving the organic amendments a little time to settle, it’s time to plant up the Fox 8 Veggie Garden! Here are some best practices AJ Petitti applied to the planting the garden that you can use to be successful in your own garden:

Rotate the crops – Avoid planting the same type of plant in the same spot from year to year. Rotating is a natural practice that keeps nutrients more even and works to prevent pests and disease later in the season.

Space the plants – Read the tags and pay attention to each plant’s anticipated size at maturity, so you account for the amount of space they need right from the start. Veggie & herb plants start small, but grow rather large over the course of the season, and proper spacing allows for the best air circulation and sun exposure for healthy growth.

Add support structures – Put tomato cages and trellises in place while plants are still small for large-growing vegetable plants like tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, and eggplant. It’s far more difficult to add them later, especially once plants take off and seemingly grow overnight.

Fertilize after planting – Sprinkle a fresh application of Espoma® Organic® Garden-tone® and/or Tomato-tone® after installing the plants, and water it in, so the plants have a slow-release food source to last for weeks at a time.