How to make your yard a haven for birds this winter

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — According to AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, birding has become the nation’s second most popular hobby, right behind gardening. AJ explained to Fox 8’s Scott Sabol what steps you need to take now to start supporting the birds ahead of the cold winter months. If you are wondering what birds stick around in Northeast Ohio during winter, the list includes the Blue Jay, Northern Cardinal, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, and the American Goldfinch (it just looks a duller yellow-brown starting in fall, not as bright, striking a yellow as during summer).