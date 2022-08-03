CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The summer heat brings on insects, weeds and can take a toll on your landscaping. What can you do? Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets timely advice from Petitti Garden Center‘s Ken Zawicki. The Petitti team shares these tips:

Seeing discoloration, bare spots, or odd-looking patches developing in the lawn? This could be evidence of sod webworms, Japanese beetle grubs, white moth, slugs, and more. Apply Ortho® BugClear™ per package instructions.

Seeing holes and damage on your vegetable plants? This could be evidence of chewing and pest insects. Look on the undersides of leaves for camouflaging insects, and spray with Bonide® Eight® or other organic products directly on the foliage.

Did you apply Ortho® Home Defense in the spring? The application is likely close to expiring after 3 months, so apply again late summer/early fall around the exterior perimeter of your home to keep bugs from coming in as the weather turns cooler.

Deer damaging your plants? Spray with Plantskydd® to repel them naturally.

Plants looking a little sad? Feed them with Osmocote® as a midsummer pick-me-up to rejuvenate them.