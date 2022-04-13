AVON, Ohio (WJW) — AJ Petitti shares ideas for bringing beautiful color and fragrance into your home for the Easter holiday. AJ explains how florist grade hydrangeas and azaleas and forced bulbs like daffodils, tulips and lilies can be transplanted outside when the weathers warms. In terms of outside, this is a great time to plant colorful pansies, violas, and springtime perennials, all of which are hardy to Northeast Ohio temperature swings. AJ Petitti is the president of Petitti Garden Centers.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction