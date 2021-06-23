How to attract hummingbirds & butterflies to your yard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Would you like to see more hummingbirds and butterflies in your yard? AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, says pollinator plants offer so much more than just a beautiful spray of color to your yard. These plants serve an important purpose to planet! Fox 8’s Todd Meany learned more about why pollinators are so important and also what plants do well here in Northeast Ohio.

AJ’s Pollinator Tips:

For Hummingbirds – Trumpet-shaped flowers in orange/red (Petunia, New Guinea Impatiens, Bee Balm)

For Butterflies – Tiny, tubular, cluster flowers with scent (Lantana, Pentas, Butterfly Bush)

For Bees – Bright white, yellow, or blue-purple flowers, plants in the fragrant Mint family, and plants with a flat flower that works as a landing pad (Lavender, Daisies, Snapdragon)