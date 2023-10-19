CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — According to AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, October is your ‘window of opportunity to prepare for winter while it’s still comfortable outside‘. Fox 8’s Scott Sabol learns more about the late Fall tasks that need to be done, including how low should you mow, should tall grasses be cut and what needs to be fed before the snow falls.
How low should you mow? AJ spells out late Fall tasks we need to tackle
by: Scott Sabol
Posted:
Updated:
