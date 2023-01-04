CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Many of us are feeling like our homes are looking a little drab after the holidays, but AJ Petitti has a great idea that can freshen up your home instantly! AJ is the President of Petitti Garden Centers and says houseplants are a simple and easy-to-care for option that brings a fresh feel to any space. AJ shares some of his favorite houseplant ideas with the Fox 8 Morning Show team.
The Petitti team offers this basic winter houseplant care tips:
- Use a moisture meter to help determine if a plant needs to be watered or not because overwatering is a common winter mistake people make with indoor plants.
- Pay attention to the kind of pot you’re growing in; pots with drainage holes can be watered thoroughly and set in a sink temporarily to drain from the bottom, whereas a decorative cachepot that has no drainage hole will need to be monitored to make sure water isn’t pooling.
- Know whether the plant you’re growing prefers low light, medium light, or bright light, and place it accordingly in your home.
- Avoid fertilizing and re-potting plants until early spring.
Learn more about decorating with indoor plants and how to be successful with them.