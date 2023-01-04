CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Many of us are feeling like our homes are looking a little drab after the holidays, but AJ Petitti has a great idea that can freshen up your home instantly! AJ is the President of Petitti Garden Centers and says houseplants are a simple and easy-to-care for option that brings a fresh feel to any space. AJ shares some of his favorite houseplant ideas with the Fox 8 Morning Show team.

The Petitti team offers this basic winter houseplant care tips:

Use a moisture meter to help determine if a plant needs to be watered or not because overwatering is a common winter mistake people make with indoor plants.

Pay attention to the kind of pot you’re growing in; pots with drainage holes can be watered thoroughly and set in a sink temporarily to drain from the bottom, whereas a decorative cachepot that has no drainage hole will need to be monitored to make sure water isn’t pooling.

Know whether the plant you’re growing prefers low light, medium light, or bright light, and place it accordingly in your home.

Avoid fertilizing and re-potting plants until early spring.

Learn more about decorating with indoor plants and how to be successful with them.