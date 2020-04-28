Getting your garden ready to plant

Local teachers make video to inspire and motivate students through online learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Ohio Spirit Week and Gov. Mike DeWine has designated Tuesday as Gardening Day.

It was no coincidence that AJ Petitti, Petitti Garden Centers, was in the FOX 8 Garden Tuesday morning.

Before you plant, he says it’s important to make sure the soil is loose and nutrient-rich.

Amend your soil by layering the following organic products into your vegetable garden, and turning the soil over well to combine:

Sphagnum Peat Moss

Compost & Manure

Espoma® Garden-tone®

Espoma® Lightning Lime™

Espoma® Soil Perfector®

AJ also recommends that you roll out a layer of Weed Barrier to stop weeds.

It’s okay to plant cold crops now like cabbage, lettuce, onions, and strawberries. When you harvest those at the end of May or early June, you can replace them with warm-weather vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, and basil.