Foolproof tips for growing beautiful houseplants (even if you’ve never had luck before)

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — Do you feel unlucky when it comes to growing houseplants? Noelle Akin from Petitti Garden Centers has foolproof tips to help you grow beautiful plants inside your home.

Most indoor plants with colorful foliage and flowers thrive in bright spots and sunny windows offering lots of direct and indirect sunlight. But there are also plenty of houseplants for darker rooms and spaces with lower light. Not sure what ‘low light’ means or what plants work for this condition? Click here for Petitti’s recommendations for low light houseplants. Watering is also the #1 thing people ask about when it comes to houseplants. What is too little? What is too much? How can you tell if the plant needs water? Click here for Petitti’s advice for how to water houseplants.