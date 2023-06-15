CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Do you know the difference between perennials and annuals? Fox 8’s Scott Sabol gets a gardening lesson from AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, about perennials including the best shade and sun varieties.

The Petitti team shares the following tips:

Perennials come three years or more in the landscape. Most varieties will bloom all season long, but will need to be pruned or cut-back to rejuvenate the plant for multiple bloom cycles.

Annuals last one season and thus must be planted every year. These will bloom all summer long, then die back after the first frost.

Sun Perennials

Blue Salvia – Deer resistant & great for pollinators.

Daisies – Deer resistant & great for pollinators.

Coreopsis – Deer Resistant, Ohio Native, Great for Pollinators.

Lavender – Deer resistant & great for pollinators.

Agastache – Featured Variety: Meant to Bee™ Royal Raspberry – Great for bees and pollinators

Shade Perennials

Hosta – Featured variety: ‘Elegance’ (this variety has fragrant flowers). Great for foliage texture and blooms in the shade. Deer tend to enjoy Hostas, so protect them with Plantskydd. This is a great hummingbird attractant in the shade due to their trumpet-shaped flowers!

Bugbane – Deer resistant & great for pollinators.

Astilbe – Deer resistant & great for pollinators.

Carex – Perennial grass great for shade. Deer & Rabbit resistant.

Hakanechloa grass – Perennial grass great for shade. Deer & Rabbit resistant.

Fern – Deer & Rabbit resistant.

When planting perennials, AJ recommends planting in blocks of 3 or 5. Try to layer height with the tallest at the back. Check the mature growth on the tags and give proper space when planting, they’ll need room to fill in. AJ recommends planting with Angelo’s 6 steps for success method. Be sure to plant slightly above soil level so water drains away from the root system.