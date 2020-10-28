AJ’s tips for attracting & keeping birds at your feeder

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Birdwatching is a wonderful hobby and AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, has some great tips for attracting and keeping birds in your yard. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer learned more about the best feeders, foods and ways to keep the squirrels away.
The Petitti Team also compiled these tips:
FOOD & FEEDERS: To attract specific species
- Northern Cardinal
- Year-round resident | Hopper Feeder | Petitti Cardinal Mix
- Red-bellied Woodpecker
- Year-round resident | Suet Feeder | Assorted flavors of Suet Cake packages
- Pine Siskin
- Winter visitor (arriving now in Northeast Ohio!) | Mesh Tube Feeder | Nyjer
- Blue Jay
- Year-round resident | Peanut Feeder | Peanuts in the shell
DETERRING SQUIRRELS
Foods & feeders they avoid
- Safflower Seeds – Bitter flavor that birds like but squirrels don’t!
- Flaming Seed Sauce – Liquid chili pepper food supplement that birds love and squirrels hate!
- Squirrel Buster – Features a weight-activated mechanism that closes off the food ports if a squirrel jumps on!