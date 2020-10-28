AJ’s tips for attracting & keeping birds at your feeder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- It's time to wrap things up in our gardens, but there are some things you need to keep in mind before you put your garden to bed for winter. Ken Zawicki from Petitti Garden Centers explains some important steps you need to take. The Petitti Team also shared these tips:Tomato Harvesting – For any tomatoes that are still green, simply cut the entire vine and hang it in the garage to hasten ripening. It’s the heat, not the sunlight, that helps to turn them red.Plant Removal – Tear out spent plants so any existing disease/insects won’t have an opportunity to winter over and carry into next spring.Soil Care – Turn over soil to aerate and loosen it up. Add organic amendments like Lightning Lime™, Compost & Manure, and Sweet Peet®. Veggies strip nutrients out over the course of the season, so adding organic nutrients back into the soil during fall allows time for the soil to improve by spring. Leaves and grass clippings are also great organic materials to mix in! Sprinkle Winter Wheat as a cover crop.Weed Elimination – Rid the garden of any existing weeds using BurnOut® and sprinkle Preen® to prevent new, cold-weather weeds from developing over the fall & winter months.