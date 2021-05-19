Dig This: Time to plant the 2021 Fox 8 Garden

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — AJ Petitti and his team have been planning the Fox 8 Garden for months and today is the day the vegetables and fruits get planted! Fox 8’s Scott Sabol is an avid gardener and he was excited to learn more about this year’s layout and tips to keep the critters out and the soil rich.

AJ’s top 3 tips for planting up the Veggie Garden:

Rotate your crops – If you plant in the same garden space every year, be sure to rotate the placement of your plants to ensure you don’t grow the same plants in the same spot two years in a row. This helps replenish soil nutrients and interrupts any unseen pest/disease cycles that may be present.

Space your plants – Plants start small but grow very large. Spacing carefully keeps plants from competing with each other for sun and nutrients, and ensures good air circulation to prevent the onset of fungal disease and pests. If gardening in containers, install just one plant per pot (e.g. 1 tomato plant per 14-16” pot).

Water properly – Watering in the morning is best. If you can install a soaker hose, it will save you the labor of watering and it will also gently, slowly, accurately deliver water. If watering by hand, be sure to water at the base of plants. Avoid pouring water over foliage from above the plants, which can promote disease.

Here is AJ’s plan for the 2021 Fox 8 Garden