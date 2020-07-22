Dig This: Shade Gardening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you have more shade than sun in your backyard, don’t worry. AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, says there are beautiful plants that thrive love the shade and he shared his picks with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.

The Petitti team compiled these tips on shade gardening for Fox 8:

For a pop of annual flower color in shady spaces, Impatiens & Begonias will do the trick. To add color and brighten up dark spaces for the long term, try any of these perennials:

Heuchera (Coral Bells) – Offering 20-30 color varieties from bright chartreuse to burgundy-black

Hostas – Varieties range from massive, 4-ft diameters down to 6-inch miniatures

Astilbe – Offering beautiful white flowers that bloom despite little sunlight

Bugbane – AJ’s favorite because it grows to a massive 4-6ft size every year & displays deep red-bronze foliage

Ferns – Very common for shade and offering endless varieties & textures

Hellebores (Lenten Rose) – The earliest blooming and most deer resistant of all shade-loving perennials, modern varieties flower from late February/early March into June or even July!

BONUS TIP: Perennials look best when planted en masse, so plant in groups of 3-5 or more for maximum visual impact!