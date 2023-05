CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — You can’t expect success if you don’t plant correctly — that’s according to AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers. In this edition of Dig This AJ explains to Fox 8’s Scott Sabol the proper in-ground planting techniques for long-term plants like Perennials, Trees & Shrubs. You can read Angelo’s Six Steps for Planting Success here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction